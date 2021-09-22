AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $30.93 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $1,643.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,598.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,491.96. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. AutoZone has a 52-week low of $1,085.85 and a 52-week high of $1,666.63.

In other news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. decreased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,603.94.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

