AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $5.98 EPS

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AZO opened at $1,643.07 on Wednesday. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63. The company has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,598.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,491.96.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,636.00 price objective (down from $1,700.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James cut shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Argus downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,567.06.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

