AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,490.00 at Bank of America

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 9.32% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on AZO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,651.89.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone stock opened at $1,643.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,598.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,491.96. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $1,085.85 and a 12-month high of $1,666.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $30.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total value of $12,298,325.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.29, for a total value of $11,285,370.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.