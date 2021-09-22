AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Raised to $1,950.00 at Citigroup

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) had its target price raised by analysts at Citigroup from $1,870.00 to $1,950.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,596.00 to $1,565.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut shares of AutoZone from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $1,650.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. dropped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,603.94.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AZO stock opened at $1,643.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,598.14 and a 200 day moving average of $1,491.96. AutoZone has a 1 year low of $1,085.85 and a 1 year high of $1,666.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 163.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $30.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 89.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark A. Finestone sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,556.75, for a total transaction of $12,298,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,855,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,944 shares of company stock valued at $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 283.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 23 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.