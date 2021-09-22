AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $1,390.00 to $1,490.00. Bank of America currently has an underperform rating on the stock. AutoZone traded as high as $1,669.39 and last traded at $1,669.39, with a volume of 2162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,643.07.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,600.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AutoZone from $1,650.00 to $1,710.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,651.89.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958 over the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 213,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,229,000 after purchasing an additional 50,322 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,761,000 after purchasing an additional 60,824 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,598.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1,491.96. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.94.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $35.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $29.74 by $5.98. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $30.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 89.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

