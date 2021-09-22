Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) Shares Bought by Roosevelt Investment Group LLC

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 65,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oakwood Capital Management LLC CA now owns 102,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 26,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter.

AVUS opened at $73.69 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $77.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.33.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.