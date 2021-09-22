Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID opened at $27.24 on Wednesday. Avid Technology has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $40.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.34 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 23,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total value of $861,171.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 794,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,113,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,729 shares of company stock valued at $3,286,156. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 530.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 204.2% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5,354.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avid Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology Company Profile

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

