Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires 49,992 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,564,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,992 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $565,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWD. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,835,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,521,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615,437 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,236,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,006,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,447 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,236,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,005,992,000 after acquiring an additional 778,677 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,463,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $979,530,000 after acquiring an additional 582,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,305,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,000,111,000 after acquiring an additional 208,556 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.70. The stock had a trading volume of 75,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,748,746. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $113.57 and a 1-year high of $164.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

