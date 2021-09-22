Baird Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,792,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $143,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,342,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,248,000 after acquiring an additional 702,552 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,520,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,750,000 after acquiring an additional 677,070 shares in the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,190,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,915,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,054,000 after acquiring an additional 405,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 971,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,700,000 after acquiring an additional 385,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of OMC traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.72. 49,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,740,925. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $86.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average of $77.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

