Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 191,167 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,938,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191,167 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 1.17% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $174,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BIV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,119,355. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.70 and its 200 day moving average is $89.82. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.21 and a 12-month high of $93.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

