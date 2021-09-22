Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $109.98 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,513,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431,301 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $109,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,882,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,617,000 after buying an additional 543,751 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,352,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,331,000 after buying an additional 452,201 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 272.4% during the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,172,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,710,000 after buying an additional 857,874 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 807,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,273,000 after buying an additional 22,161 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 566,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,744,000 after buying an additional 58,691 shares during the period.

Shares of SPSB stock remained flat at $$31.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. 7,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,568,238. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $31.22 and a one year high of $31.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29.

