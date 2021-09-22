Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 568,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Honeywell International worth $124,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $391,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 4,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total transaction of $2,488,341.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,495 shares in the company, valued at $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON traded up $2.16 on Wednesday, reaching $217.06. The stock had a trading volume of 49,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.15. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.85 and a 12-month high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 14.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.39%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

