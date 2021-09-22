Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 814,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,040 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $320,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,541,000 after buying an additional 639,445 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,286,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,520,000 after buying an additional 492,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,001,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,531,000 after buying an additional 57,724 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,838,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,222,000 after buying an additional 83,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,733,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,311,000 after buying an additional 186,868 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $404.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,975,044. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $417.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $407.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $390.06.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

