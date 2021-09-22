Baird Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,879 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $205,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.6% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 8,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 70.2% in the second quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 25,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,553 shares during the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 12,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWM traded up $3.60 on Wednesday, hitting $221.12. 964,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,329,613. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.06 and a 200 day moving average of $223.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $142.09 and a twelve month high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

