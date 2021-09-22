Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Bilbao Vizcaya is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain. “

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.30. 1,001,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,222,649. The stock has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 52-week low of $2.49 and a 52-week high of $6.94.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

