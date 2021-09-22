Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 4,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 34,954 shares.The stock last traded at $3.30 and had previously closed at $3.23.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.06.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.0033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDO. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 143,328 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 50,326 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 395.8% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,132 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the period. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Banco Bradesco by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 46,901 shares during the period.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.