Bank of New York Mellon Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 188.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,123,717 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.09% of CSX worth $791,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of CSX by 40.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 14.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,680 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 169,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSX. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.43.

Shares of CSX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,066,535. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.91. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.13 and a one year high of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.33%.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $5,102,989.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock worth $9,367,739. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

