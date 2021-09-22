Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 108,230 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,474,299 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,230 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,077,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $353,000. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.0% during the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 9,346 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.48.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,535,104.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,815,409.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total value of $13,510,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,816,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,418,452.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 455,208 shares of company stock valued at $47,117,137. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMD traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.68. 228,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,315,797. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $122.49. The company has a market cap of $125.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.35.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

