Bank of New York Mellon Corp Grows Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,114,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,335 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Prologis were worth $730,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. abrdn plc boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,713,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,757,000 after purchasing an additional 285,900 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Prologis by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after buying an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers boosted its position in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Prologis by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Shares of PLD stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $129.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,573,768. The company has a 50 day moving average of $131.32 and a 200 day moving average of $120.52. The stock has a market cap of $95.94 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $139.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PLD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.13.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.