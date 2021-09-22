Bank of New York Mellon Corp Reduces Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,315,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,547,244 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.22% of ConocoPhillips worth $993,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $30,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 640 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $35,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.95.

In other news, Director R A. Walker acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, with a total value of $999,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP traded up $1.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.25. 244,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,303,672. The company has a market cap of $82.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.09 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

