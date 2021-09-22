Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 365,837 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,689,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 365,837 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $873,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,977.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GILD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $71.45. 48,538 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,353,480. The company has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day moving average of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.06%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.