Bank of The West Purchases New Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Bank of The West bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the second quarter worth $984,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter worth $2,860,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,137,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,974,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elite Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.5% during the second quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Shares of SPGI opened at $445.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $435.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $456.63.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.90.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.