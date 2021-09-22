BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued on Friday, September 17th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.91.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.27. BankUnited had a net margin of 31.49% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The company had revenue of $231.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS.

BKU opened at $38.78 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $20.52 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BankUnited in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $27,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter worth $47,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in BankUnited during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BankUnited in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary, BankUnited, N.A.. Its services include corporate banking services, commercial real estate, treasury management, business checking accounts, business online banking solutions, and home mortgages.

