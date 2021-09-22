Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 511 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 2,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on LH shares. Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price objective on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.52.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $294.16 on Wednesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $176.49 and a 12 month high of $309.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $296.38 and a 200-day moving average of $274.36.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.