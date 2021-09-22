Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 17,500 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 201.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,203 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 235.8% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 712 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 475.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $41.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.37. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.46 and a fifty-two week high of $51.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.73.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

