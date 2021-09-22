Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 4,647 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,238 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Qualys by 79.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 77,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.08, for a total value of $8,950,692.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,886,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $562,338,535.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 397,549 shares of company stock valued at $45,658,642. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

QLYS stock opened at $115.90 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 68.58 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.61.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 17.67% and a return on equity of 17.14%. The business had revenue of $99.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

