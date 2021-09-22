Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Copart were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Copart by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Copart in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Copart stock opened at $141.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.22 and a twelve month high of $152.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.70.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $748.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.93 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CPRT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Copart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.83.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Liaw sold 15,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.29, for a total transaction of $2,155,290.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO A Jayson Adair sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total transaction of $25,024,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 743,293 shares of company stock worth $102,810,349. Insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

