Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,210 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise cut its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 379.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $2,940,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of LHX opened at $219.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $217.84. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

In related news, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.99, for a total transaction of $19,756,732.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,771 shares of company stock worth $104,958,840. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.77.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Recommended Story: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.