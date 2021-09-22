Bar Harbor Trust Services Purchases New Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Bar Harbor Trust Services purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDY. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $1,883,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 146,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,586,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 8.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY stock traded up $5.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $484.67. 17,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,863. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $321.77 and a fifty-two week high of $507.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $491.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.07.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

