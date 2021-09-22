Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Tushar Morzaria Sells 63,168 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).
Barclays stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 181.22 ($2.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,518,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,529,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.47. The stock has a market cap of £30.66 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 90.74 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04%.
About Barclays
Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.
Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.