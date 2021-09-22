Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) Insider Tushar Morzaria Sells 63,168 Shares

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC) insider Tushar Morzaria sold 63,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.31), for a total value of £111,807.36 ($146,077.03).

Barclays stock traded up GBX 6.20 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 181.22 ($2.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,518,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,529,102. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 178.61 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 179.47. The stock has a market cap of £30.66 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. Barclays PLC has a one year low of GBX 90.74 ($1.19) and a one year high of GBX 210.45 ($2.75).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Barclays’s previous dividend of $1.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is 0.04%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BARC shares. UBS Group set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on Barclays in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 238.67 ($3.12).

About Barclays

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

