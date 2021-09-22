Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.81.

Shares of NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.70. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $11.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $33.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.60 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 117.79% and a return on equity of 6.79%. Sell-side analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. This is a positive change from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.25%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ares Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,786,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,989,000 after buying an additional 579,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Barings BDC by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,689,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,839,000 after buying an additional 411,066 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,907,000 after buying an additional 31,205 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,504,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,891,000 after buying an additional 29,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cliffwater LLC grew its position in Barings BDC by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,279,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after buying an additional 409,991 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

