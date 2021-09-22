Barings LLC Has $9.65 Million Position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Barings LLC lowered its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,719 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,544 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $9,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NTES. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in NetEase by 151.2% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $401,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,039,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES traded up $1.28 on Wednesday, hitting $81.23. 63,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,741,776. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.97 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.80.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $34.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. NetEase’s payout ratio is currently 34.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

