Barings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Barings LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226,843 shares during the period. Nutrien accounts for approximately 0.6% of Barings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Barings LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $26,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $67,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 96.7% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 241.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NTR traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.43. 59,930 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,893,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1 year low of $37.51 and a 1 year high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.22%.

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. HSBC increased their price objective on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

