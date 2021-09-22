Barings LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Barings LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,620 shares during the period. Barings LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $15,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $116,171,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,400,000 after purchasing an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,342,000 after purchasing an additional 50,608 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 336.0% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 62,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,459,000 after purchasing an additional 48,280 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 317.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 56,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,526,000 after purchasing an additional 42,941 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded up $5.50 on Wednesday, hitting $416.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,897. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $292.59 and a 52-week high of $430.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $416.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $389.98.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.