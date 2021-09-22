Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Lifted to Buy at Argus

Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Argus currently has $72.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BBWI. Zacks Investment Research cut Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $79.20.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. Bath & Body Works has a fifty-two week low of $23.01 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $300,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $942,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,165,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, 3G Sahana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at about $63,729,000. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

