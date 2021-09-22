Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) Reaches New 52-Week High at $3.02

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.02 and last traded at C$2.99, with a volume of 3246814 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

BTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Baytex Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.80 to C$2.20 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Baytex Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.26.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.22 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.88, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.40.

In other Baytex Energy news, Senior Officer Edward David Lafehr bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.28 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,142,561 shares in the company, valued at C$2,605,039.08. Also, Director Mark Bly bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 378,353 shares in the company, valued at C$859,012.65. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 47,000 shares of company stock worth $106,920.

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

