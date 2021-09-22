BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BCB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The Bank is a community-oriented financial institution. Its business is to offer Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC)-insured deposit products and to invest funds held in deposit accounts at the Bank, together with funds generated from operations, in loans and investment securities. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and term certificate accounts. In addition, the company offers retail and commercial banking services comprising wire transfers, money orders, safe deposit boxes, night depository services, debit cards, online and mobile banking services, gift cards, fraud detection services, and automated teller services. “

Shares of NASDAQ:BCBP opened at $14.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.22. BCB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $26.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. Research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. This is a boost from BCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 56.14%.

In related news, Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCBP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 565.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 262,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 222,817 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 41.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 201,490 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its stake in BCB Bancorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 374,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after buying an additional 65,015 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $816,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BCB Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 917,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,659,000 after purchasing an additional 58,552 shares during the period. 32.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

