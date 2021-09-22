Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Beacon has a market cap of $1.04 million and approximately $5,728.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Beacon coin can now be bought for about $0.59 or 0.00001350 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000750 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00020324 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001047 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

