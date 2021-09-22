Bella Protocol Price Reaches $1.62 on Exchanges (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 12% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $77.57 million and approximately $13.89 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bella Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.62 or 0.00003740 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bella Protocol has traded 24.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00056000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.83 or 0.00126867 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012731 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.89 or 0.00046029 BTC.

Bella Protocol Profile

Bella Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,000,000 coins. The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi . Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bella Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@Bellaofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “Bella Protocol aims to solve current pain points in the DeFi user experience, such as high gas fees and a steep learning curve, and to onboard more users into the DeFi ecosystem. Bella Protocol offers a suite of DeFi products for a streamlined crypto banking experience. Bella provides diversified cross-platform yield farming strategies with auto-rebalancing, and caters to both new and experienced users on-chain or via Bella's custodian service. The project also minimizes the transaction gas fees involved by aggregating transactions and interacting with smart contracts in batches (once every 12 hours). “

