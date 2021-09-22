Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PUBM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PubMatic will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

