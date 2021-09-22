Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Research analysts at Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
PUBM has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded PubMatic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.56.
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $27.20 on Wednesday. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $76.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.05.
In other news, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $439,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,261 shares of company stock valued at $4,571,371 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PubMatic by 9.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in PubMatic during the first quarter worth $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in PubMatic by 661.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PubMatic by 150.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PubMatic by 225.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
