Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units (NASDAQ:LITTU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LITTU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $199,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $995,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $995,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units during the second quarter worth about $3,234,000.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.00. 2,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,454. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. Units has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.97.

