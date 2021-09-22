Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,980 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Summitry LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,633,000. TIG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 221.4% during the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after acquiring an additional 18,470 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 153 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.21, for a total transaction of $37,976.13. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,796,772.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 778,386 shares of company stock worth $195,728,896 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on salesforce.com from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.83.

salesforce.com stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,392,787. The company has a 50 day moving average of $252.69 and a 200-day moving average of $236.88. The stock has a market cap of $253.96 billion, a PE ratio of 103.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

