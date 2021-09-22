Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 1.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 4.3% of Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VO. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 43,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,940,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,599,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $201,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 28,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,297,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 349.3% during the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock traded up $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $242.33. 27,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,029. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $168.17 and a 52 week high of $249.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.54.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

