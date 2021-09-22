Berman Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 16.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Micron Technology by 700.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $677,031.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,937,235.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total transaction of $621,138.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,376,869. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,632 shares of company stock valued at $11,394,700 over the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.79. The stock had a trading volume of 294,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,820,268. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $46.50 and a one year high of $96.96. The company has a market capitalization of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MU shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.37.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

