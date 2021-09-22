Beyond Finance (BYN) Hits Market Cap of $5.90 Million

Beyond Finance (CURRENCY:BYN) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 22nd. Beyond Finance has a total market capitalization of $5.90 million and $244,877.00 worth of Beyond Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beyond Finance has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Beyond Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.67 or 0.00001585 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00068143 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $71.47 or 0.00167856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.26 or 0.00108653 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,914.90 or 0.06845997 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,385.08 or 0.99546596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Beyond Finance Profile

Beyond Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,739,305 coins. Beyond Finance’s official Twitter account is @beyondfinanceio

Buying and Selling Beyond Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beyond Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beyond Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beyond Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

