Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 80,928 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344,713 shares.The stock last traded at $273.90 and had previously closed at $274.14.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BILL. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $247.00.

Get Bill.com alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.57 and its 200-day moving average is $184.56. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of -234.31 and a beta of 2.42.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. Bill.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total transaction of $27,497.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total transaction of $10,078,892.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 292,505 shares of company stock worth $70,936,103. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.