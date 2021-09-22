BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of BFNH opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. BioForce Nanosciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.

BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc provides natural vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, powders and beverages. It markets products through social media and telemarketing. The company was founded on December 10, 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

