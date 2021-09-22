BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BioForce Nanosciences Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BFNH) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of BFNH opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. BioForce Nanosciences has a 1 year low of $0.25 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.09.
BioForce Nanosciences Company Profile
