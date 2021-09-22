Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,777,361,000 after acquiring an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after acquiring an additional 37,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 23,953.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $295.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.63. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $468.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $327.51 price objective (down previously from $435.00) on shares of Biogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $361.00 to $341.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price target on Biogen from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.08.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

