Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Price Down 24.8% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 22nd. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $88,709.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Plus has traded 24.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be bought for $11.61 or 0.00027267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Bitcoin Plus

XBC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 167,380 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Plus’ official website is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

