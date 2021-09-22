BitGreen Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week (BITG)

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 22nd. BitGreen has a total market capitalization of $2.51 million and approximately $925.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitGreen has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BitGreen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $68.21 or 0.00157945 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004212 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.84 or 0.00513709 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00017053 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000803 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00043582 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen (CRYPTO:BITG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org . BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

